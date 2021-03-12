The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the advent in genomics and proteomics applications will drive the demand for In Silico Drug Discovery.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global In Silico Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.34 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The constant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in the development of various drugs are also influencing the market growth. The In silico drug discovery process help in the design and development of novel products.
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants include Certara USA, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Charles River, Dassault System (Biovia), Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Evotec A.G., ICAGEN, Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, and Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global In Silico Drug Discovery Market on the workflow, product, type of large molecule, end-user, and region:
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Discovery
Target Identification
Reverse Docking
Bioinformatics
Protein Structure Prediction
Target Validation
Lead Discovery
Pharmacophore
Library Design
Preclinical Tests
Clinical Trials
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consultancy as a Service
Software as a Service (Cloud)
Software
Type of Large Molecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Proteins
Antibodies
Nucleic Acids
Peptides
Vectors
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical Industry
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global In Silico Drug Discovery Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global In Silico Drug Discovery market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. In Silico Drug Discovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. In Silico Drug Discovery Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Emphasis on Reduction in Medical Errors and Readmission Rates
4.2.2.2. Growth in the Biomarker Identification Market
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Workflow Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Discovery
5.1.1.1. Target Identification
5.1.1.1.1. Reverse Docking
5.1.1.1.2. Bioinformatics
5.1.1.1.3. Protein Structure Prediction
5.1.1.2. Target Validation
5.1.1.3. Lead Discovery
5.1.1.3.1. Pharmacophore
5.1.1.3.2. Library Design
5.1.2. Pre-Clinical Tests
5.1.3. Clinical Trials
Chapter 6. In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Consultancy as a Service
6.1.2. Software as a Service (Cloud)
6.1.3. Software
Chapter 7. In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Type of Large Molecule Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Type of Large Molecule Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Proteins
7.1.2. Antibodies
7.1.3. Nucleic Acids
7.1.4. Peptides
7.1.5. Vectors
Chapter 8. In Silico Drug Discovery Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
8.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
8.1.1. Contract Research Organizations
8.1.2. Pharmaceutical Industry
8.1.3. Academic and Research Institutes
8.1.4. Others
CONTINUED..!!
