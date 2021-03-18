The increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure and the growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT are driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 15.24 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – The rise in the application of smart grid technology for crucial infrastructure security.
The global Industrial Control Systems Security Market is forecasted to be worth USD 25.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industrial control system security market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to the rising cyber threats like Night Dragon Operation and Stuxnet in various industries. The growing smart grid implementations, cloud technology for essential infrastructure security, and increasing corporate investment on industrial control systems are expected to further boost the market growth.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/171
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants include BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Claroty Ltd., CyberArk, Airbus SE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group plc, ABB Inc., and Indegy Ltd. among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market on the basis of security type, service, solution, end-use, and region:
Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Network
Application
Database
Endpoint
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Incident Response Services
Support and Maintenance
Managed Security Services
Consultation and Integration
Training and Development
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Identity & Access Management
Distributed Denial of Service Solution
Firewall
Unified Threat Management
Antivirus/Anti-Malware
SCADA Encryption
Virtualization Security
Security Information and Event Management
Intrusion Detection & Prevention
Data Loss Prevention
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Transportation
Power & Energy
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/171
Objectives of the Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Industrial Control Systems Security market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure
4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Complexities of implementing and updating industrial control systems
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Security Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Security Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Network
5.1.2. Application
5.1.3. Database
5.1.4. Endpoint
Chapter 6. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Service Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Incident Response Services
6.1.2. Support and Maintenance
6.1.3. Managed Security Services
6.1.4. Consultation and Integration
6.1.5. Training and Development
Chapter 7. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Identity & Access Management
7.1.2. Distributed Denial of Service Solution
7.1.3. Firewall
7.1.4. Unified Threat Management
7.1.5. Antivirus/Anti-Malware
7.1.6. SCADA Encryption
7.1.7. Virtualization Security
7.1.8. Security Information and Event Management
7.1.9. Intrusion Detection & Prevention
7.1.10. Data Loss Prevention
7.1.11. Others
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size
Ambulatory EHR Market Share
Healthcare CRM Market Growth
Fiber Cement Market Trends
Dairy Enzymes Market Demand
Cold Plasma Market Revenue
Industrial Lubricants Market Statistics
Cooling Fabrics Market Key Players Opportunities
Drug Screening Market Analysis
Mammography Workstations Market Development Strategy
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-industrial-control-systems-security-market