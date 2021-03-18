Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 15.24 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – The rise in the application of smart grid technology for crucial infrastructure security.



The global Industrial Control Systems Security Market is forecasted to be worth USD 25.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industrial control system security market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to the rising cyber threats like Night Dragon Operation and Stuxnet in various industries. The growing smart grid implementations, cloud technology for essential infrastructure security, and increasing corporate investment on industrial control systems are expected to further boost the market growth.



Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/171



It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.



Key participants include BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Claroty Ltd., CyberArk, Airbus SE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group plc, ABB Inc., and Indegy Ltd. among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market on the basis of security type, service, solution, end-use, and region:



Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Network

Application

Database

Endpoint



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incident Response Services

Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services

Consultation and Integration

Training and Development



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Identity & Access Management

Distributed Denial of Service Solution

Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Antivirus/Anti-Malware

SCADA Encryption

Virtualization Security

Security Information and Event Management

Intrusion Detection & Prevention

Data Loss Prevention

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transportation

Power & Energy

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/171



Objectives of the Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Industrial Control Systems Security market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities of implementing and updating industrial control systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Security Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Security Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Network

5.1.2. Application

5.1.3. Database

5.1.4. Endpoint



Chapter 6. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Service Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Incident Response Services

6.1.2. Support and Maintenance

6.1.3. Managed Security Services

6.1.4. Consultation and Integration

6.1.5. Training and Development



Chapter 7. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Identity & Access Management

7.1.2. Distributed Denial of Service Solution

7.1.3. Firewall

7.1.4. Unified Threat Management

7.1.5. Antivirus/Anti-Malware

7.1.6. SCADA Encryption

7.1.7. Virtualization Security

7.1.8. Security Information and Event Management

7.1.9. Intrusion Detection & Prevention

7.1.10. Data Loss Prevention

7.1.11. Others



CONTINUED..!!



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size



Ambulatory EHR Market Share



Healthcare CRM Market Growth



Fiber Cement Market Trends



Dairy Enzymes Market Demand



Cold Plasma Market Revenue



Industrial Lubricants Market Statistics



Cooling Fabrics Market Key Players Opportunities



Drug Screening Market Analysis



Mammography Workstations Market Development Strategy



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-industrial-control-systems-security-market