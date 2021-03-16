Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for the immediate diagnosis will propel market growth. The evolving pathogens and rise in the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are creating a need for a quick diagnosis of the diseases to stop the spread. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic.



Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-user, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Assays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

Others



Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bacterial Infection

CT/NG

HAIs

Tuberculosis

Others

Viral Infection

Hepatitis

Influenza Virus

HPV

HIV-AIDS

Others

Others Infections



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.2. Growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Inadequate reimbursements

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Platforms

5.1.2. Assays



Chapter 6. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

6.1.2. Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

6.1.3. Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

6.1.4. Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

6.1.5. Others



Chapter 7. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market By Diseases Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Diseases Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Bacterial Infection

7.1.1.1. CT/NG

7.1.1.2. HAIs

7.1.1.3. Tuberculosis

7.1.1.4. Others

7.1.2. Viral Infection

7.1.2.1. Hepatitis

7.1.2.2. Influenza Virus

7.1.2.3. HPV

7.1.2.4. HIV-AIDS

7.1.2.5. Others

7.1.3. Others Infections



CONTINUED..!!



