LaContempo Offering Nationwide Free Shipping on All DOMITALIA Collection

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- LaContempo, the online store synonyms to trendy, contemporary furniture is shipping DOMITALIA pieces for free nationwide. The store will be delivering the collection for free for a limited period only.



One of the executives at the online store said, "Impeccable quality and unsurpassed taste of DOMITALIA furniture collection makes it a renowned brand in the world. Not only we are offering best prices on the collection but delivering it for free for a limited time period. When you are planning to give an astonishing makeover to your home, this deal is not worth missing out".



DOMITALIA specializes in making chairs, tables, and occasional for offices as well as homes. The innovative and origin models are meant for home owners who are creatively open to setting new decor trends. We often tend to overlook how much difference a designer chair, coffee table or a vase can make to the whole environment of a room. DOMITALIA products have a unique concept, which makes them different from the common designs that we often come across in furniture stores.



“LaContempo is one of the leading online stores to buy contemporary furniture at great prices. Innovation, Saloni, BDI, Demka are some of the featured brands on our website. We believe in selling quality products to buyers, which will last for years. Since we directly import all the pieces, there are no chances of our customers getting low grade or defected products,” further add the executive.



When you are looking for stylish Sly Deluxe Sofa Bed, the contemporary furniture store LaContempo is the place to being your search. The online store also offers furniture for living room, dining room, bedroom, and office space. It also showcases the biggest collection of European Sofa Bed.



About LaContempo

LaContempo has been proudly meeting the home & office décor needs of customers by offering contemporary furniture since 2001. The furniture sold by the store is designed while focusing on functionality and simplicity factors. LaContempo has also extended its showroom area to 15,000 sq ft with the motive of serving its clients in a better way. Whether you are looking for innovation sofa beds or BDI stands, Los Angeles Store of LaContempo is the right place for you.



Contact Information:

Store Address:

11312 Hartland Street

North Hollywood CA 91605

Tel: 888 - 294 4455 Toll Free

Tel: 818 - 763 8835

Tel: 818 - 763 3117

Fax: 818 - 764 8513

Website Address:

http://www.lacontempo.com/