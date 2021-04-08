The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand of energy efficient lighting systems as well as implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) with lighting services.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Market Size – USD 302.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 46.1%, Market Trends – Development of smart cities across the globe
The global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market is projected to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The primary driver for the market includes the increasing demand for economical lighting systems. The growing convergence of the technology equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) within the lighting system includes a lower consumption of energy across numerous elements of the planet.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/122
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants General Electric, Future Energy Solutions, UrbanVolt, Igor Inc., Valoya Oy, SIB Lighting and Lunera Lighting among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Lighting as a Service Market on the basis of component, installation, application and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Luminaries and Controls
Software
Service
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Indoor
Outdoor
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/122
Objectives of the Global Lighting as a Service Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Lighting as a Service market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Lighting as a Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Lighting as a Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Improved financial benefits with zero capital cost model
4.2.2.2. Regulatory government policies for the adoption of energy efficient lighting systems
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Poor quality LED products prevalent throughout the market
4.2.3.2. Dearth in awareness surrounding Value of A Service Oriented Model of Lighting
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Lighting as a Service Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Luminaries and Controls
5.1.2. Software
5.1.3. Services
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size
Ambulatory EHR Market Share
Healthcare CRM Market Growth
Fiber Cement Market Trends
Dairy Enzymes Market Demand
Cold Plasma Market Revenue
Industrial Lubricants Market Statistics
Cooling Fabrics Market Key Players Opportunities
Drug Screening Market Analysis
Mammography Workstations Market Development Strategy
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-lighting-as-a-service-market