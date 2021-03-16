Increasing adoption of 3D imaging in the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global medical holographic imaging market is projected to be worth USD 4,198.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The medical holographic imaging market is observing a rapid raid growth attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D holographic imaging in the healthcare sector. The holographic images enable medical scholars and trainees to see things on a magnified 3D scale. The holographic imaging technology in the medical and healthcare science domain provides 3D demonstrations of the human anatomy facilitating learning methodologies that are highly effective than the textbook-based graphical illustrations.
Key participants include Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Medical Holographic Imaging market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global medical holographic imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Holographic Display
Microscopes
Software
Print
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biomedical Research
Medical Education
Medical Imaging
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceutical Companies
Research Organizations & Institutes
Hospitals & Clinics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Medical Holographic Imaging market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of 3D imaging
4.2.2.2. Growing deployment of holographic imaging in medical education
4.2.2.3. Rise in the number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical organizations
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with holographic imaging
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Medical Holographic Imaging Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Holographic Display
5.1.2. Microscopes
5.1.3. Software
5.1.4. Print
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. Medical Holographic Imaging Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Biomedical Research
6.1.2. Medical Education
6.1.3. Medical Imaging
Chapter 7. Medical Holographic Imaging Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Pharmaceutical Companies
7.1.2. Research Organizations & Institutes
7.1.3. Hospitals & Clinics
CONTINUED..!!
