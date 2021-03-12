The growing demand for the product for disinfection and limiting HAIs is propelling the demand for the medical supplies market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for medical supplies over the forecast period.
The medical supplies market will witness significant growth owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure along with technological advancement in medical equipment. Other factors, such as the rise in trauma injuries, infectious diseases, and road injuries, are also expected to contribute to market demand.
Key participants include Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, and Avanos Medical, Inc., among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Medical Supplies market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Supplies Market on the type, application, end-user, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diagnostic Supplies
Blood Collection Consumables
Other
Infusion & Injectable Supplies
Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
Disinfectants
Hand Disinfectants
Skin Disinfectants
Surface Disinfectants
Instrument Disinfectants
Personal Protective Equipment
Hand & Arm Protection Equipment
Eye & Face Protection Equipment
Protective Clothing
Foot & Leg Protection Equipment
Surgical Drapes
Other Protection Equipment
Sterilization Consumables
Wound Care Consumables
Advanced Wound Dressings
Surgical Wound Care
Traditional Wound Care
Dialysis Consumables
Hemodialysis Consumables
Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables
Radiology Consumables
Catheters
Cardiovascular Catheters
Intravenous Catheters
Urological Catheters
Specialty Catheters
Neurovascular Catheters
Sleep Apnea Consumables
Other Medical Supplies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Urology
Wound Care
Radiology
Respiratory
Infection Control
Cardiology
IVD
Other Applications
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Medical Supplies Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Medical Supplies market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Medical Supplies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Medical Supplies Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe
4.2.2.2. Growing number of surgical procedures
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Product recalls
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Medical Supplies Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Diagnostic Supplies
5.1.1.1. Blood Collection Consumables
5.1.1.2. Other
5.1.2. Infusion & Injectable Supplies
5.1.3. Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
5.1.4. Disinfectants
5.1.4.1. Hand Disinfectants
5.1.4.2. Skin Disinfectants
5.1.4.3. Surface Disinfectants
5.1.4.4. Instrument Disinfectants
5.1.5. Personal Protective Equipment
5.1.5.1. Hand & Arm Protection Equipment
5.1.5.2. Eye & Face Protection Equipment
5.1.5.3. Protective Clothing
5.1.5.4. Foot & Leg Protection Equipment
5.1.5.5. Surgical Drapes
5.1.5.6. Other Protection Equipment
5.1.6. Sterilization Consumables
5.1.7. Wound Care Consumables
5.1.7.1. Advanced Wound Dressings
5.1.7.2. Surgical Wound Care
5.1.7.3. Traditional Wound Care
5.1.8. Dialysis Consumables
5.1.8.1. Hemodialysis Consumables
5.1.8.2. Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables
5.1.9. Radiology Consumables
5.1.10. Catheters
5.1.10.1. Cardiovascular Catheters
5.1.10.2. Intravenous Catheters
5.1.10.3. Urological Catheters
5.1.10.4. Specialty Catheters
5.1.10.5. Neurovascular Catheters
5.1.11. Sleep Apnea Consumables
5.1.12. Other Medical Supplies
Chapter 6. Medical Supplies Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Urology
6.1.2. Wound Care
6.1.3. Radiology
6.1.4. Respiratory
6.1.5. Infection Control
6.1.6. Cardiology
6.1.7. IVD
6.1.8. Other Applications
Chapter 7. Medical Supplies Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Hospitals
7.1.2. Clinics
7.1.3. Others
CONTINUED..!!
