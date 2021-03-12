Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for medical supplies over the forecast period.



The medical supplies market will witness significant growth owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure along with technological advancement in medical equipment. Other factors, such as the rise in trauma injuries, infectious diseases, and road injuries, are also expected to contribute to market demand.



Key participants include Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, and Avanos Medical, Inc., among others.



The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Medical Supplies market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Supplies Market on the type, application, end-user, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Diagnostic Supplies

Blood Collection Consumables

Other

Infusion & Injectable Supplies

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Disinfectants

Hand Disinfectants

Skin Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants

Instrument Disinfectants

Personal Protective Equipment

Hand & Arm Protection Equipment

Eye & Face Protection Equipment

Protective Clothing

Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

Surgical Drapes

Other Protection Equipment

Sterilization Consumables

Wound Care Consumables

Advanced Wound Dressings

Surgical Wound Care

Traditional Wound Care

Dialysis Consumables

Hemodialysis Consumables

Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables

Radiology Consumables

Catheters

Cardiovascular Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Urological Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Sleep Apnea Consumables

Other Medical Supplies



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Urology

Wound Care

Radiology

Respiratory

Infection Control

Cardiology

IVD

Other Applications



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Medical Supplies Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Medical Supplies market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



