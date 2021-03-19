The growing incidence of the demand for advanced materials in many end-use verticals such as consumer electronics, medical, defence, aerospace industries are key factors driving global growth in the industry.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 658.3 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends – Growing prevalence of the electromagnetic properties in many end-use verticals.
The Global Metamaterials Market is projected to reach USD 3.61 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the new technologies that can be used in many applications such as absorbers, superlenses, and antennas instead of the conventional materials in order to boost the performance of themachinery and reliability of overallprocesses across applications.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key players in the market include Metamaterial Technologies, Inc., MetaShield LLC., Kymeta Corporation, MediWise Ltd., Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, JEM Engineering, LLC, Multiwave Technologies AG, Echodyne, Inc., NKT Photonics AS and Fractal Antenna Systems Inc., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Metamaterials Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, End-Use, and Region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Electromagnetic
Tunable
Photonic
Frequency Selective Surface
Terahertz
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Absorber
Antenna
Cloaking Devices
Super Lens
MRI
X-ray
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Medical
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace and Defense
Energy and Power
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Metamaterials Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Metamaterials market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Metamaterials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Metamaterials Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising industrialization globally
4.2.2.2. Growth in the telecommunications Industry
4.2.2.3. Technological advancements in the industrial sector
4.2.2.4. Demand for Metamaterials in developing countries
4.2.2.5. Increasing scope of Metamaterial application
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Inefficient research methodologies
4.2.3.2. Labor & supply chain crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Metamaterials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Electromagnetic
5.1.2. Tunable
5.1.3. Photonic
5.1.4. Frequency Selective Surface
5.1.5. Terahertz
5.1.6. Others
Chapter 6. Metamaterials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Absorber
6.1.2. Antenna
6.1.3. Cloaking Devices
6.1.4. Super Lens
6.1.5. MRI
6.1.6. X-ray
6.1.7. Others
Chapter 7. Metamaterials Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1. End Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Medical
7.1.2. Automotive
7.1.3. Consumer Electronics
7.1.4. Aerospace and Defense
7.1.5. Energy and Power
7.1.6. Others
CONTINUED..!!
