The increasing demand for mobility, growing focus on data applications and services, and rising digital technology advancements are driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 5.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of real-time location data using IoT technology.
The global Mobile Satellite Services Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key drivers expected to boost the market growth for mobile satellite services are growing demand for mobility, rising connectivity of smartphone and satellite technologies, and increasing developments in digital technology across the world.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Satellite Service Market on the basis of type, service, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Maritime MSS
Aeronautical MSS
Land MSS
Broadcast MSS
Personal MSS
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Data Service
Video Service
Tracking and Monitoring Service
Voice Service
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Media & Entertainment
BFSI
Automotive
Mining
Aviation
IT and Telecom
Government
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Mobile Satellite Services market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for mobility
4.2.2.2. Rising advancements in digital technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High manufacturing cost
4.2.3.2. Time Consuming procedure
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Maritime MSS
5.1.2. Aeronautical MSS
5.1.3. Land MSS
5.1.4. Broadcast MSS
5.1.5. Personal MSS
Chapter 6. Mobile Satellite Service Market By Service Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Data Service
6.1.2. Video Service
6.1.3. Tracking and Monitoring Service
6.1.4. Voice Service
Chapter 7. Mobile Satellite Services Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Aerospace & Defense
7.1.2. Transportation
7.1.3. Oil & Gas
7.1.4. Media & Entertainment
7.1.5. BFSI
7.1.6. Automotive
7.1.7. Mining
7.1.8. Aviation
7.1.9. IT and Telecom
7.1.10. Government
7.1.11. Others
CONTINUED..!!
