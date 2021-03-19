Emergen Research

Nanocoatings Industry Trends, Revenue,Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Escalating demand for nanocoatings from the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

 

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 6,101.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.4%, Market Trends –Growing of the automotive industry

 The global nanocoatings market is expected to reach USD 22.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The nanocoatings market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-user industries such as healthcare, automotive, building & construction, electronics, marine, energy, water treatment, and packaging.

Key participants include Eikos Inc., Buhler Partec GmbH, Integran Technologies Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanoveer Technologies LLC, Cima Nanotech Inc., P2i, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanogate AG, among others.

The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Nanocoatings market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanocoatings market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Antimicrobial
Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean
Self-Cleaning
Anti-Fingerprints
Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare
Automotive
Building & Construction
Electronics
Marine
Energy
Water Treatment
Packaging
Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA

Objectives of the Global Nanocoatings Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Nanocoatings market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
    1.1. Market Definition
    1.2. Research Scope
    1.3. Methodology
    1.4. Research Sources
          1.4.1. Primary
          1.4.2. Secondary
          1.4.3. Paid Sources
    1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
    2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Nanocoatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
    4.1. Nanocoatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis
    4.2. Industrial Outlook
          4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
          4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
                    4.2.2.1. Growth of the automotive industry
                    4.2.2.2. Increasing in investment in R&D
                    4.2.2.3. Escalating demand from the healthcare sector
          4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
                    4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in the price of nanomaterials
                    4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory norms
    4.3. Technological Insights
    4.4. Regulatory Framework
    4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
    4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
    4.7. Price trend Analysis
    4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Nanocoatings Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
    5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
          5.1.1. Anti-Microbial
          5.1.2. Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean
          5.1.3. Self-Cleaning
          5.1.4. Anti-Fingerprints
          5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Nanocoatings Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
    6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
          6.1.1. Online
          6.1.2. Offline

Chapter 7. Nanocoatings Market By Industry Verticals Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
    7.1. Industry Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
          7.1.1. Healthcare
          7.1.2. Automotive
          7.1.3. Building & Construction
          7.1.4. Electronics
          7.1.5. Marine
          7.1.6. Energy
          7.1.7. Water Treatment
          7.1.8. Packaging
          7.1.9. Others

CONTINUED..!!

