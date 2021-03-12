Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global nanopharmaceutical drugs market is projected to be worth USD 82.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The nanopharmaceutical drugs market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease.



It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. The advantages offered by nanopharmaceutical drugs comprise targeting lesions/tumor cells, apoptosis commencement, and drug accumulation in specific tissue for improved cancer cells' exposure cells. Existing pharmaceuticals formulation into the nanoscale has resulted in lower toxicity levels and better cell specificity.



The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.



Key participants include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Merck & Co. Inc., among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liposomes

Polymeric Micelles

Microemulsion

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Nanoemulsion

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular/Physiology

Anti-inflammatory/Immunology

Neurology

Anti-Infective

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Off-Line Pharmacies

Retail On-Line Pharmacies



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of cancer

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Increased investments in R&D activities

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in disease diagnostic procedures

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive nanopharmaceutical drug discovery

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Liposomes

5.1.2. Polymeric Micelles

5.1.3. Microemulsion

5.1.4. Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

5.1.5. Nanoemulsion

5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Oncology

6.1.2. Cardiovascular/Physiology

6.1.3. Anti-inflammatory/Immunology

6.1.4. Neurology

6.1.5. Anti-Infective

6.1.6. Others

Chapter 7. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Hospital Pharmacies

7.1.2. Retail Off-Line Pharmacies

7.1.3. Retail On-Line Pharmacies



CONTINUED..!!



