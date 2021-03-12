The rising incidence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global nanopharmaceutical drugs market is projected to be worth USD 82.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The nanopharmaceutical drugs market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease.
It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. The advantages offered by nanopharmaceutical drugs comprise targeting lesions/tumor cells, apoptosis commencement, and drug accumulation in specific tissue for improved cancer cells' exposure cells. Existing pharmaceuticals formulation into the nanoscale has resulted in lower toxicity levels and better cell specificity.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Merck & Co. Inc., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Liposomes
Polymeric Micelles
Microemulsion
Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
Nanoemulsion
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Cardiovascular/Physiology
Anti-inflammatory/Immunology
Neurology
Anti-Infective
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Off-Line Pharmacies
Retail On-Line Pharmacies
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of cancer
4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population
4.2.2.3. Increased investments in R&D activities
4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in disease diagnostic procedures
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive nanopharmaceutical drug discovery
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Liposomes
5.1.2. Polymeric Micelles
5.1.3. Microemulsion
5.1.4. Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
5.1.5. Nanoemulsion
5.1.6. Others
Chapter 6. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Oncology
6.1.2. Cardiovascular/Physiology
6.1.3. Anti-inflammatory/Immunology
6.1.4. Neurology
6.1.5. Anti-Infective
6.1.6. Others
Chapter 7. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Hospital Pharmacies
7.1.2. Retail Off-Line Pharmacies
7.1.3. Retail On-Line Pharmacies
CONTINUED..!!
