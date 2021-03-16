Technological advancements of offshore wind energy projects, rapid industrialization & urbanization, and the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global Offshore Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 106.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing trend of industrialization in developing economies. The rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries are expected to drive the offshore wind energy market demand.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include Vestas, General Electric Company, Adwen, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Senvion SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co., ABB, Ltd., Nexans S.A., and Nordex SE, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Offshore Wind Energy Market on the basis of Installation, Location, Component, and region:
Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Floating structure
Fixed Structure
Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Shallow Water (<30m depth)
Transitional Water (30m-60m Depth)
Deep Water (>60m Depth)
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Substructure
Turbine
Electrical Infrastructure
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Offshore Wind Energy market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Offshore Wind Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Offshore Wind Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for electricity
4.2.2.2. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Favorable government regulations
4.2.2.4. Technological advancements of the renewable energy sources
4.2.2.5. Increasing investments in wind power projects
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High installation cost of the offshore wind turbines
4.2.3.2. Heavy investment for the production of the offshore wind turbines
4.2.3.3. Increasing adoption of solar energy or gas-based power
4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Offshore Wind Energy Market By Installation Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Installation Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Floating Structure
5.1.2. Fixed Structure
Chapter 6. Offshore Wind Energy Market By Location Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Location Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Shallow Water (<30m depth)
6.1.2. Transitional Water (30m-60m Depth)
6.1.3. Deep Water (>60m Depth)
Chapter 7. Offshore Wind Energy Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
7.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Substructure
7.1.2. Turbine
7.1.3. Electrical Infrastructure
7.1.4. Others
CONTINUED..!!
