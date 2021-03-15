The rising use of photonic crystal due to enhanced properties than the metal products, increasing prevalence of small size displays across the electronics industry, is driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global Photonic Crystals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.26 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing use of photonic crystal because of improved properties than metal products, the Photonic Crystals market is anticipated to expand significantly. Besides, the growing proliferation of small-size displays is anticipated to also stimulate market growth. The increasing demand for the display of photonic crystals in the LEDs due to less power usage is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants include Corning Inc., Epistar Corp., Micron Technology, Inc., Opalux Inc., TDK Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Luminus Devices Inc., ICx Photonics, Inc., NKT Photonics Inc., and Palo Alto Research Center, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Photonic Crystals Market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
One-Dimensional Photonic
Two-Dimensional Photonic
Three-Dimensional Photonic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Image Sensors
Solar & PV Cells
LEDs Displays
Optical Fibers
Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Photonic Crystals Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Photonic Crystals market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Photonic Crystals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Photonic Crystals Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The rising use of photonic crystal due to enhanced properties than the metal products
4.2.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Small Size Displays across Electronics Industry
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Expensive Solutions
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Photonic Crystals Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. One-Dimensional Photonic
5.1.2. Two-Dimensional Photonic
5.1.3. Three-Dimensional Photonic
Chapter 6. Photonic Crystals Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Image Sensors
6.1.2. Solar & PV Cells
6.1.3. LEDs Displays
6.1.4. Optical Fibers
6.1.5. Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers
6.1.6. Others
Chapter 7. Photonic Crystals Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Manufacturing
7.1.2. Healthcare
7.1.3. Aerospace & Defense
7.1.4. Industrial
7.1.5. Others
