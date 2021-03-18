The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing industrialization with expansion in the packaging industry coupled with demand for environment friendly adhesives
Growing adoption of Metallocene-based polyolefin across various industries
The global Polyolefin Market will be worth USD 310.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the recent past, there has been an increase in usage of eco-friendly polyolefins that cause lower emissions along with a minimum environmental degradation. This is because of the rising awareness of the consumers regarding protection of the environment, a rise in efforts to curb plastic waste disposal, and strict government laws.
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants include DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, and BASF SE among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyolefin Market on the technology, application and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Thermoplastic Olefin
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Film and Sheet
Injection Molding
Blow Molding
Profile Extrusion
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Polyolefin Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Polyolefin market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Polyolefin Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Polyolefin Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing rate of industrialization and expansion of packaging industry
4.2.2.2. Rising demand of environment friendly adhesives
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Volatility in raw material price and complicated chemical routing
4.2.3.2. Time dependent failure of polyolefin at high load
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Polyolefin Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Polyethylene
5.1.2. Polypropylene
5.1.3. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
5.1.4. Thermoplastic Olefin
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. Polyolefin Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Film and Sheet
6.1.2. Injection Molding
6.1.3. Blow Molding
6.1.4. Profile Extrusion
6.1.5. Others
CONTINUED..!!
