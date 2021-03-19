Protein Engineering Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Increasing demand for protein-based drugs and rising investments by governments for protein engineering are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 2.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.7%, Market Trends – Increasing outsourcing by developed economies to reduce the overall expenditure.
The global Protein Engineering Market is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing adoption of protein-based drugs compared to non-protein drugs. In addition, growing initiatives of the government, such as funding to encourage the research activities or increasing investments for the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market's growth.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Codexis, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, and GE Healthcare, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Protein Engineering Market on the basis of Technology, Protein Type, Product, End-User, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Directed Evolution
Rational Protein Design
Hybrid approach
Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Vaccines
Growth Hormones
Monoclonal Antibodies
Coagulation factors
Interferon
Colony Stimulating Factors
Others
Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software & Services
Instruments
Consumables
End-User Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Contract Research Organizations
Academic Research Institutes
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Objectives of the Global Protein Engineering Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Protein Engineering market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Protein Engineering Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Protein Engineering Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising investments in Synthetic biology
4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of protein-based drugs
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Limited availability of qualified and skilled researchers
4.2.3.2. High maintenance cost of the protein engineering instruments
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Protein Engineering Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Directed Evolution
5.1.2. Rational Protein Design
5.1.3. Hybrid approach
Chapter 6. Protein Engineering Market By Protein Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Protein Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Vaccines
6.1.2. Growth Hormones
6.1.3. Monoclonal Antibodies
6.1.4. Coagulation factors
6.1.5. Interferon
6.1.6. Colony Stimulating Factors
6.1.7. Others
Chapter 7. Protein Engineering Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
7.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Software & Services
7.1.2. Instruments
7.1.3. Consumables
CONTINUED..!!
