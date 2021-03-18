The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand of quantum dots for display devices and growing application areas of the technology in various industries
Growing adoption quantum dots in defense and aerospace industry
The global Quantum Dots Market will be worth USD 15.68 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for quantum dots in high-quality display devices is the primary market driver. An exhaustive area of applications of QDs is in quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) layer, that is employed to boost the LED backlighting in liquid crystal display televisions.
Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Nanosys, Nanoco Group, NN-Labs, Quantum Materials, Ocean NanoTech, OSRAM Licht, Avantama, and Navillum Nanotechnologies, among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Quantum Dots market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Quantum Dots Market on the product, end user, material, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots
Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Displays
Lasers
Solar Cells
Medical Devices
Photodetectors/Sensors
Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consumer
Commercial
Healthcare
Defense
Telecommunications
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Quantum Dots Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Quantum Dots market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Quantum Dots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Quantum Dots Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for quantum dots in display devices
4.2.2.2. Increasing area of applications cross industries due to advanced features of quantum dots
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Limited availability of rare-earth materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Quantum Dots Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Cadmium-based Quantum Dots
5.1.2. Cadmium-free Quantum Dots
Chapter 6. Quantum Dots Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Displays
6.1.2. Lasers
6.1.3. Solar Cells
6.1.4. Medical Devices
6.1.5. Photodetectors/Sensors
6.1.6. Others
Chapter 7. Quantum Dots Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Consumer
7.1.2. Commercial
7.1.3. Healthcare
7.1.4. Defense
7.1.5. Telecommunications
CONTINUED..!!
