pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- Surface Disinfectant Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. The high frequency of HAIs, improvements in surface disinfectants for sanitization, and the increased awareness of hygiene following COVID-19 are some of the factors propelling the market's growth. However, the negative effects of chemical disinfectants may limit this market's expansion to some degree.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Surface Disinfectant Market"



173 - Tables

39 - Figures

219 - Pages



The alcohol segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by composition segment, in 2022



Based on composition, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into alcohol, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. The ability of alcohol-based disinfectants to efficiently kill germs and evaporate immediately and the increased demand patterns for domestic and hospital-grade disinfectants due to the spread of viral diseases are expected to boost the growth of this market segment.



Liquid segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on type, the surface disinfectants market is distributed into liquids, wipes, and sprays. In 2022, the liquid segment accounted for the highest market share of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this segment is mainly driven by the wide use of liquid disinfectants for infection control of hospital-acquired infections and corresponding low cost compared to sprays and wipes.



The surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by application segment, in 2022

application segment, in 2022



Based on application, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2022, the large share of this application segment is mainly due to hospital acquired infections and other chronic infections which require surface disinfection on daily basis as they contain contagious elements.



The hospital settings segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market, by end-user segment, in 2022



Based on end users, hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2022, hospital settings held for a largest share of the surface disinfectant market owing to the high prevalence of HAI's due to increased hospitalization, thereby continuous demand of disinfectants in hospitals settings.



North America is the largest regional market for surface disinfectant market



The global surface disinfectant market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for surface disinfectant market in 2022. The large share of North America in this market is due to high demand of surface disinfectants, rising healthcare spending, hygiene and health-related awareness, and increased R&D activities across surface disinfectant formulators.



Surface Disinfectant Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Rising demand for infection control measures to curb hospital-acquired infections



Restraints:



1. Rising number of adverse effects of chemical disinfectants



Opportunities:



1. Increasing healthcare expenditure and focus in emerging economies



Challenge:



1. Stringent regulations



Key Market Players of Surface Disinfectant Industry:



The major players operating in this market are 3M (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (UK), Ecolab (US), STERIS (US), The Clorox Company (US), SC Johnson Professional (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Sanosil AG (Switzerland), Metrex Research, LLC (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Acuro Organics Limited (India), Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC (Canada), PDI, Inc. (US), Becto, Inc. (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), Brulin Holding Company, Inc. (US), and CareNow Medical Private Limited (India).



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:



- By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%)

- By Designation: C-level (27%), Director-level (18%), and Others (55%)

- By Region: North America (51%), Europe (21%), Asia- Pacific (18%), Latin America (6%), and Middle East & Africa(4%)



Recent Developments:



- In June 2023, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK) launched the new Lysol Air Sanitizer in the US. This is the first and only air sanitizing spray approved by the EPA, which kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.

- In June 2021, STERIS (US) acquired Cantel Medical to strengthen its infection prevention products and services to endoscopy, dental, dialysis and life science customers.

- In November 2020, 3M (US) launched TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner.



