The growing use of sensor fusion technology in the smartphone devices, and rising demand for smart wearable devices drives the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 4.06 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.6%, Market Trends – The increasing need for high-end applications based on location detection.
The global Sensor Fusion Market is anticipated to reach USD 16.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Sensor Fusion market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for smart wearable gadgets and high-end applications for location detection.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
The leading players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hillcrest Labs, Microchip Technologies Inc., Cummins, Inc., Kionix Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, MEMSIC Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, STMicroelectronics, BASELABS GmbH and among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global sensor fusion market based on type, technology, application, axis, end-use industry, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Radar and Image Sensors
Temperature Sensors and Pressure Sensors
IMU and GPS
Inertial Combo Sensors
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems
Non-Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Smart Phones
TV Remote
PCs/Tablet
Video Games
Camera
Wearable Devices
Others
Axis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
9-Axis
6-Axis
3-Axis
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare
Automotive
Home Automation
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Sensor Fusion Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Sensor Fusion market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Sensor Fusion Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Sensor Fusion Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand for smart wearable devices
4.2.2.2. The rising penetration of smartphones
4.2.2.3. Increasing need for high-end applications based on location detection
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. The lack of technology standardization
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Sensor Fusion Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Radar and Image Sensors
5.1.2. Temperature Sensors and Pressure Sensors
5.1.3. IMU and GPS
5.1.4. Inertial Combo Sensors
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. Sensor Fusion Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems
6.1.2. Non-Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems
Chapter 7. Sensor Fusion Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Smart Phones
7.1.2. TV Remote
7.1.3. PCs/Tablet
7.1.4. Video Games
7.1.5. Camera
7.1.6. Wearable Devices
7.1.7. Others
Chapter 8. Sensor Fusion Market By Axis Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
8.1. Axis Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
8.1.1. 9-Axis
8.1.2. 6-Axis
8.1.3. 3-Axis
CONTINUED..!!
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
