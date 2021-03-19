The rising demand for high bandwidth, high data transfer, and government initiative to move towards e-banking are driving the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 980 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.7%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of 2.5D integrated onboard silicon photonics by data centers.
The global Silicon Photonic Market is expected to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and internet services has led to the increased use of silicon photonics transceivers for telecommunications applications and is anticipated to fuel demand in the market for silicon photonics. The government's influence on the population to shift towards e-banking and internet-based money banking is also expected to drive the silicon photonics market.
Key participants include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., AIO Core Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Mellanox Technologies Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, NKT Photonics, STMicroelectronics NV, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Silicon Photonics market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Silicon Photonics Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Sensors
Switches
Transceivers
Optical Attenuators
Optical Cable
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Photodetector
Modulator
Laser
Waveguides
Filter
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Telecommunication & IT
Defense
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Silicon Photonics Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Silicon Photonics market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Silicon Photonics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Silicon Photonics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for high bandwidth and high data transfer
4.2.2.2. The rise in adoption of 2.5D integrated onboard silicon photonics
4.2.2.3. Government initiative to move towards e-banking
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Increasing risk of thermal effect.
4.2.3.2. Complex On-Chip Laser integration
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Silicon Photonics Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Sensors
5.1.2. Switches
5.1.3. Transceivers
5.1.4. Optical Attenuators
5.1.5. Optical Cable
Chapter 6. Silicon Photonics Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Photodetector
6.1.2. Modulator
6.1.3. Laser
6.1.4. Waveguides
6.1.5. Filter
Chapter 7. Silicon Photonics Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. End-Use Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Consumer Electronics
7.1.2. Healthcare
7.1.3. Telecommunication & IT
7.1.4. Defense
7.1.5. Others
CONTINUED..!!
