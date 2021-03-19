Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 15.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends –Growing number of diabetic and obese population



The global Sugar Substitutes Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.53 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effect of sugar on health that increases diabetes and obesity.



Key participants include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company, among others.



The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Sugar Substitutes market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Sugar Substitutes Market on the basis of Origin, Type, Composition, Application, and region:



Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial/Synthetic

Natural



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High-fructose syrups

Low-intensity sweeteners

High-intensity sweeteners



Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sugar Alcohols

Stevia

Saccharine

Sucralose

Cyclamate

Aspartame

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Sugar Substitutes Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Sugar Substitutes market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sugar Substitutes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sugar Substitutes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing preference among consumers for low-calorie foods

4.2.2.2. Growing number of diabetic & obesity population

4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of sugar substitutes in bakery & food products

4.2.2.4. Fluctuations in sugar prices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Uncertainty regarding adverse effects of the sugar substitutes

4.2.3.2. Stringent policies and regulations for sugar substitute

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Sugar Substitutes Market By Origin Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Origin Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Artificial/Synthetic

5.1.2. Natural



Chapter 6. Sugar Substitutes Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. High-fructose syrups

6.1.2. Low-intensity sweeteners

6.1.3. High-intensity sweeteners



Chapter 7. Sugar Substitutes Market By Composition Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. Composition Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Sugar Alcohols

7.1.2. Stevia

7.1.3. Saccharine

7.1.4. Sucralose

7.1.5. Cyclamate

7.1.6. Aspartame

7.1.7. Others



Chapter 8. Sugar Substitutes Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. Beverage

8.1.2. Food

8.1.3. Pharmaceuticals

8.1.4. Personal care



CONTINUED..!!



