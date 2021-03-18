Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 9.58 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in the research & development of bio-based superabsorbent polymers



The global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of the baby diapers and the growing government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in the agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water.



It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.



Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Super Absorbent Polymers Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polysaccharides

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers)

Industrial

Medical (Wound Dressing)

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Super Absorbent Polymers market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing global population

4.2.2.2. Growing usage of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) in Agricultural Applications

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for baby diapers in emerging economies

4.2.2.4. Rising demand for urinary incontinence products among geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Negative effects on health upon exposure to SAP

4.2.3.2. High cost of raw material

4.2.3.3. Underprivileged conditions of farmers

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Super Absorbent Polymers Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate

5.1.2. Sodium Polyacrylate

5.1.3. Polysaccharides

5.1.4. Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Super Absorbent Polymers Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Agriculture

6.1.2. Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers)

6.1.3. Industrial

6.1.4. Medical (Wound Dressing)

6.1.5. Others



CONTINUED..!!



