Growing demand for compact electronic devices with enhanced processing capability is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 2,033.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends –Increasing sales of smartphones
The global thermal interface materials market is projected to be worth USD 4,471.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The thermal interface materials market is estimated to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. Growing demand for electronic devices with miniaturization, high-end processors with enhanced processing power, and high integration drives the product demand. Typically, a high-end processor, an essential electronic gives-off a large amount of heat, poses a significant challenge to the electronic devices' overall performance and lifetime.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/176
Key participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, 3M Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Wakefield-Vette, Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., and Bergquist Company Inc., among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Thermal Interface Materials market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Greases & Adhesives
Tapes & Films
Gap Fillers
Phase Change Materials
Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Computers
Telecom
Consumer Durables
Automotive Electronics
Medical Devices
Industrial Machinery
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/176
Objectives of the Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Thermal Interface Materials market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand for compact electronic devices with enhanced processing capability
4.2.2.2. Increasing sales of smart devices
4.2.2.3. Growing demand for electric vehicles
4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for LED lighting
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive thermal interface materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Thermal Interface Materials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Greases & Adhesives
5.1.2. Tapes & Films
5.1.3. Gap Fillers
5.1.4. Phase Change Materials
5.1.5. Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials
5.1.6. Others
Chapter 6. Thermal Interface Materials Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Online
6.1.2. Offline
Chapter 7. Thermal Interface Materials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Computers
7.1.2. Telecom
7.1.3. Consumer Durables
7.1.4. Automotive Electronics
7.1.5. Medical Devices
7.1.6. Industrial Machinery
7.1.7. Others
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size
Ambulatory EHR Market Share
Healthcare CRM Market Growth
Fiber Cement Market Trends
Dairy Enzymes Market Demand
Cold Plasma Market Revenue
Industrial Lubricants Market Statistics
Cooling Fabrics Market Key Players Opportunities
Drug Screening Market Analysis
Mammography Workstations Market Development Strategy
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-thermal-interface-materials-market