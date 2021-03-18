Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Market Size – USD 2,033.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends –Increasing sales of smartphones



The global thermal interface materials market is projected to be worth USD 4,471.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The thermal interface materials market is estimated to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. Growing demand for electronic devices with miniaturization, high-end processors with enhanced processing power, and high integration drives the product demand. Typically, a high-end processor, an essential electronic gives-off a large amount of heat, poses a significant challenge to the electronic devices' overall performance and lifetime.



Key participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, 3M Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Wakefield-Vette, Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., and Bergquist Company Inc., among others.



The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Thermal Interface Materials market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.



Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Greases & Adhesives

Tapes & Films

Gap Fillers

Phase Change Materials

Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computers

Telecom

Consumer Durables

Automotive Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Thermal Interface Materials market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for compact electronic devices with enhanced processing capability

4.2.2.2. Increasing sales of smart devices

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for electric vehicles

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for LED lighting

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive thermal interface materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Thermal Interface Materials Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Greases & Adhesives

5.1.2. Tapes & Films

5.1.3. Gap Fillers

5.1.4. Phase Change Materials

5.1.5. Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials

5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Thermal Interface Materials Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Online

6.1.2. Offline



Chapter 7. Thermal Interface Materials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Computers

7.1.2. Telecom

7.1.3. Consumer Durables

7.1.4. Automotive Electronics

7.1.5. Medical Devices

7.1.6. Industrial Machinery

7.1.7. Others



CONTINUED..!!



