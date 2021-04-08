The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in utilization of ultraviolet curing systems and rapid rise in the usage of environment friendly LEDs
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Market Size – USD 290.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends – Growth in UV LED lights for different applications
The global Ultraviolet LED Market is projected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market growth is primarily driven by the reduced costs of ultraviolet (UV) equipped LEDs, along with increased ability, efficiency, and increased time period of the UV light LEDs in comparison with the normal LEDs. The worldwide ban on mercury vapor lamps post 2020, attributing to the health hazards of mercury, has additionally accelerated the expansion of the market.
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Key participants include Lumileds Holding BV, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Honle UV America Inc., Nordson Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Semileds Corporation, Aquionics Inc., Crystal IS Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH and Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ultraviolet LED Market on the basis of technology, applications, end user and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
UV – A
UV – B
UV – C
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Optical Sensors and Instrumentation
Counterfeit Detection
UV Sterilization
Medical Light Therapy
UV Curing
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Industrial
Residential
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Ultraviolet LED Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Ultraviolet LED market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Ultraviolet LED Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Ultraviolet LED Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising growth in the usage of environment safe LEDs
4.2.2.2. Government initiatives toward energy efficiency products
4.2.2.3. Increase in the implementation of Ultraviolet (UV) curing system
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Heavy pricing of UV LEDs
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Ultraviolet LED Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. UV - A
5.1.2. UV – B
5.1.3. UV – C
Chapter 6. Ultraviolet LED Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Applications Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Optical Sensors and Instrumentation
6.1.2. Counterfeit Detection
6.1.3. UV Sterilization
6.1.4. Medical Light Therapy
6.1.5. UV Curing
Chapter 7. Ultraviolet LED Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Industrial
7.1.2. Residential
CONTINUED..!!
