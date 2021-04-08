Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Market Size – USD 290.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends – Growth in UV LED lights for different applications



The global Ultraviolet LED Market is projected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market growth is primarily driven by the reduced costs of ultraviolet (UV) equipped LEDs, along with increased ability, efficiency, and increased time period of the UV light LEDs in comparison with the normal LEDs. The worldwide ban on mercury vapor lamps post 2020, attributing to the health hazards of mercury, has additionally accelerated the expansion of the market.



It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market. The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.



Key participants include Lumileds Holding BV, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Honle UV America Inc., Nordson Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Semileds Corporation, Aquionics Inc., Crystal IS Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH and Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ultraviolet LED Market on the basis of technology, applications, end user and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

UV – A

UV – B

UV – C



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Optical Sensors and Instrumentation

Counterfeit Detection

UV Sterilization

Medical Light Therapy

UV Curing



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Ultraviolet LED Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Ultraviolet LED market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ultraviolet LED Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ultraviolet LED Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising growth in the usage of environment safe LEDs

4.2.2.2. Government initiatives toward energy efficiency products

4.2.2.3. Increase in the implementation of Ultraviolet (UV) curing system

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Heavy pricing of UV LEDs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ultraviolet LED Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. UV - A

5.1.2. UV – B

5.1.3. UV – C



Chapter 6. Ultraviolet LED Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Applications Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Optical Sensors and Instrumentation

6.1.2. Counterfeit Detection

6.1.3. UV Sterilization

6.1.4. Medical Light Therapy

6.1.5. UV Curing



Chapter 7. Ultraviolet LED Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Industrial

7.1.2. Residential



CONTINUED..!!



