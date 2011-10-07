Taverna Opa Announces Napa Valley Vacation Giveaway

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2011 -- Taverna Opa Greek restaurants announced today the launch of a sweepstakes that will provide guests of all five locations the chance to win a getaway to Napa Valley, California in exchange for completing an online survey. The 3-day/2-night vacation will be a wine-lovers dream that will whisk one lucky couple away on a getaway to San Francisco and picturesque Napa Valley wine country. The prize also includes roundtrip airfare for two, all accommodations, rental car and $250 spending money.



“We are so thankful for all of our guests over the years and value their opinions immensely,” said Taverna Opa Founder Peter Tsialiamanis. “The survey gives us very important information on our customers that we use to create a better experience. In exchange for this information we are giving two lucky guests an incredible getaway to one of the most beautiful places in our country.”



To enter the sweepstakes, Taverna Opa diners should fill out a short online survey, which can be accessed at the Taverna Opa website here http://tavernaopa.com/Hollywood/sweepstakes



The sweepstakes and survey are open until November 29, and the winner will be announced on November 30, 2011 at a Napa Trip Drawing Party hosted by the Taverna Opa Hollywood location. The winner will be notified via email and phone, and highlighted on the Taverna Opa Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/TavernaOpaRestaurant and Twitter profile at http://twitter.com/tavernaopa



About Taverna Opa

Since 1998, Taverna Opa has been the embodiment of the Greek spirit of opa: a celebration of the basic elements of life with great food, drinks and music enjoyed with family and friends. With five locations across Florida, and one new location coming soon to Mary Brickell Village in Miami, its unique approach to dining energizes the soul and provides guests with a lively and memorable experience that can be found nowhere else. The marriage of traditional and modern is what Taverna Opa promotes as one of the most unique dining concepts in the United States. Visit http://www.tavernaopa.com