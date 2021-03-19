Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 45.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Growing development of water treatment chemicals industry



The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.



The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.



Key participants include Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of Product, End User, Application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biocide & Disinfectant

Coagulants & Flocculants

pH & Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

Anti-foaming Agents

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Municipal

Power

Mining & Mineral Processing

Food & Beverage

Chemical Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boiler

Raw Water Treatment

Cooling

Water Desalination

Effluent Water Treatment

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Water Treatment Chemicals market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing environmental and climatic concerns

4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.3. Growing global population

4.2.2.4. Increasing need for sustainable water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of Industrial Wastewater Treatment

4.2.3.2. Alternative Water Treatment Technologies

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biocide & Disinfectant

5.1.2. Coagulants & Flocculants

5.1.3. pH & Adjuster & Softener

5.1.4. Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.5. Anti-foaming Agents

5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Oil & Gas

6.1.2. Municipal

6.1.3. Power

6.1.4. Mining & Mineral Processing

6.1.5. Food & Beverage

6.1.6. Chemical Manufacturing

6.1.7. Pulp & Paper

6.1.8. Others



CONTINUED..!!



