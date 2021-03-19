Strict regulatory framework of government regarding environmental issues and growing demand from the industrial and power applications are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 45.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Growing development of water treatment chemicals industry
The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of Product, End User, Application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biocide & Disinfectant
Coagulants & Flocculants
pH & Adjuster & Softener
Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors
Anti-foaming Agents
Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oil & Gas
Municipal
Power
Mining & Mineral Processing
Food & Beverage
Chemical Manufacturing
Pulp & Paper
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Boiler
Raw Water Treatment
Cooling
Water Desalination
Effluent Water Treatment
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Water Treatment Chemicals market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing environmental and climatic concerns
4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies
4.2.2.3. Growing global population
4.2.2.4. Increasing need for sustainable water treatment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of Industrial Wastewater Treatment
4.2.3.2. Alternative Water Treatment Technologies
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Biocide & Disinfectant
5.1.2. Coagulants & Flocculants
5.1.3. pH & Adjuster & Softener
5.1.4. Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors
5.1.5. Anti-foaming Agents
5.1.6. Others
Chapter 6. Water Treatment Chemicals Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Oil & Gas
6.1.2. Municipal
6.1.3. Power
6.1.4. Mining & Mineral Processing
6.1.5. Food & Beverage
6.1.6. Chemical Manufacturing
6.1.7. Pulp & Paper
6.1.8. Others
CONTINUED..!!
